Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Rita Ivanisin. View Sign

Mary Rita Ivanisin, 90, of Enfield, wife of her beloved husband, the late John D. Ivanisin, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Bickford Healthcare in Windsor Locks.



Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Georgianna (Ally) O'Leary.



A resident of the Enfield community since 1962, she was employed by the Enfield Public Schools, retiring in 1994, working as a secretary at J.F.K. Middle School for 21 years. She was an active parishioner at Holy Family Church where she was a past CCD teacher, a member of the Easter Clean Up committee, as well as assisting with the Bingo Club. Mary also volunteered at St. Joseph's Residence. She was instrumental in supplementing the Enfield Police Dept. Toys for Joy toy drive by donating all toys from her own toy drive. Her greatest joy and loves of her life were her children and grandchildren.



Mary is survived by a son, John D. Ivanisin Jr. and his wife, Mariann, of Broad Brook; a daughter, Anne Marie Palmer of Enfield; seven grandchildren, Kristina Ivanisin, John D. Ivanisin III, Joseph Ivanisin, David John Palmer, Daniel Ryan Palmer, Kristen Hague, and Ryan Dannahey; five great grandchildren, Miki Ivanisin, Caedence Hague, Alexis Dooly, Jalen Francis, and Aniyah Francis; and two sisters, Marlene O'Leary of Rocky Hill, and Nancy Davis and her husband, Joseph of South Paris, Maine. Besides her husband John, she is predeceased by her 10 brothers and sisters.



Visitation hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



Family and friends will gather at 9 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Leete-Stevens for a procession to Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Broad Brook.



Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Bickford Habitat Fund, 14 Main St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.Leetestevens.com







Mary Rita Ivanisin, 90, of Enfield, wife of her beloved husband, the late John D. Ivanisin, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Bickford Healthcare in Windsor Locks.Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Georgianna (Ally) O'Leary.A resident of the Enfield community since 1962, she was employed by the Enfield Public Schools, retiring in 1994, working as a secretary at J.F.K. Middle School for 21 years. She was an active parishioner at Holy Family Church where she was a past CCD teacher, a member of the Easter Clean Up committee, as well as assisting with the Bingo Club. Mary also volunteered at St. Joseph's Residence. She was instrumental in supplementing the Enfield Police Dept. Toys for Joy toy drive by donating all toys from her own toy drive. Her greatest joy and loves of her life were her children and grandchildren.Mary is survived by a son, John D. Ivanisin Jr. and his wife, Mariann, of Broad Brook; a daughter, Anne Marie Palmer of Enfield; seven grandchildren, Kristina Ivanisin, John D. Ivanisin III, Joseph Ivanisin, David John Palmer, Daniel Ryan Palmer, Kristen Hague, and Ryan Dannahey; five great grandchildren, Miki Ivanisin, Caedence Hague, Alexis Dooly, Jalen Francis, and Aniyah Francis; and two sisters, Marlene O'Leary of Rocky Hill, and Nancy Davis and her husband, Joseph of South Paris, Maine. Besides her husband John, she is predeceased by her 10 brothers and sisters.Visitation hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.Family and friends will gather at 9 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Leete-Stevens for a procession to Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Broad Brook.Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Bickford Habitat Fund, 14 Main St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.To leave online condolences, please visit Funeral Home Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels

61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 749-2244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close