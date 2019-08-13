Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Rose (Maggio) Langone. View Sign Service Information Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service 220 North Main Street East Longmeadow , MA 01028 (413)-525-2800 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Rose (Maggio) Langone, 97, of Enfield, passed Aug. 10, 2019.



She was the daughter of the late Luigi Maggio and Rose (Mule) Maggio. In 1943 she moved to Springfield where she operated Mae's Beauty Salon until her return to Enfield in 1988. Mary was a member of St. Joseph's Society in Enfield and a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Springfield. Mazie, as she was nicknamed, had her day as "life of the party," loved to cook, and have a Scotch.



She leaves her son, Robert J. Langone and his wife, Vicki, of Windsor Locks; her "chosen children," Dr. Diane Kramer and the late James McEwan, Esq.; her three grandchildren, Kristin, Kelly, and Terry; two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Ciara; and her sister, Frances Genticore of Oregon. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, James F. Langone; her brothers, Frank, Ralph, and Charles Maggio; and her sister Carmella Agro.



A funeral service for Mary will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 16, from Forastiere Smith Funeral Home, 220 North Main St., East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service Friday. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Springfield.



Memorial contributions may be made to East Windsor Ambulance, 25 School St., East Windsor, CT 06088.



In lieu of flowers; have a Scotch for Mazie-Really!



