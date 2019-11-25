Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary S. Paakkonen. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary S. Paakkonen, 94, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Viljo E. Paakkonen, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Vernon Manor in Vernon.



She was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Oct. 26, 1925, daughter of the late Enos Francis, Sr. and Anna Ruth (Walsh) Smith. Mary grew up in the Flats section of Holyoke and had many fond memories of times spent with special Aunts Gert, Kate, Loretta, and Dorothy Walsh.



Mary went to work for Southern New England Telephone for several years, then left to raise her young family. She returned to SNET and retired in 1980 with 25 years of employment. She enjoyed playing the organ, Christmas, giving gifts, her cats, and singing, especially with the Golden Tones. Mary was a kind soul who will be missed by many.



Mary is survived by her son, Robert Paakkonen and his wife, Brenda (the daughter Mary always wanted); two grandchildren, Jamie Paakkonen and her partner, Michael Heikkila, and Brian Paakkonen and his wife, Julia; sisters-in-law, Shirley Smith and Mary Smith; and several nieces and nephews she was very close to. She was predeceased by her son, Keith B. Paakkonen; two brothers, Enos Francis Smith Jr. and Robert P. Smith; and sister-in-law, Lempi L. Paakkonen.



The family would like to give special thanks to the many home health aides and nurses who helped care for Mary over the past several years.



Funeral services with burial in St. Edward Cemetery in Stafford Springs will be held privately. Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.



To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit



www.introvignefuneralhome.com







Mary S. Paakkonen, 94, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Viljo E. Paakkonen, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Vernon Manor in Vernon.She was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Oct. 26, 1925, daughter of the late Enos Francis, Sr. and Anna Ruth (Walsh) Smith. Mary grew up in the Flats section of Holyoke and had many fond memories of times spent with special Aunts Gert, Kate, Loretta, and Dorothy Walsh.Mary went to work for Southern New England Telephone for several years, then left to raise her young family. She returned to SNET and retired in 1980 with 25 years of employment. She enjoyed playing the organ, Christmas, giving gifts, her cats, and singing, especially with the Golden Tones. Mary was a kind soul who will be missed by many.Mary is survived by her son, Robert Paakkonen and his wife, Brenda (the daughter Mary always wanted); two grandchildren, Jamie Paakkonen and her partner, Michael Heikkila, and Brian Paakkonen and his wife, Julia; sisters-in-law, Shirley Smith and Mary Smith; and several nieces and nephews she was very close to. She was predeceased by her son, Keith B. Paakkonen; two brothers, Enos Francis Smith Jr. and Robert P. Smith; and sister-in-law, Lempi L. Paakkonen.The family would like to give special thanks to the many home health aides and nurses who helped care for Mary over the past several years.Funeral services with burial in St. Edward Cemetery in Stafford Springs will be held privately. Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close