Mary T. Grigas, 93, of Loveland, Ohio, formerly of Somers, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Loveland.



Born in Hartford, on March 11, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Julias and Theresa (Sonski) Markauskas. Mary met Joseph Grigas and they were married in September 1955 and enjoyed 37 years of marriage until Joseph's passing on April 4, 1993. In July 2017, Mary moved to Loveland, to be close to her son, Bob.



She leaves to cherish her memory her loving son, Robert J. Grigas of Loveland, his wife, Mary, and granddaughter Miranda. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Gertrude.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in Somers Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597.



Somers Funeral Home has care of arrangements.



