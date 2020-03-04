Mary Teresa (Norris) Gugliotti, 78, of Enfield, beloved wife of 43 years to the late Carmen Nicholas Gugliotti, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.
Daughter of the late Timothy and Mary (Maunsell) Norris, she was born in Waterbury on May 15, 1941. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished the time spent with her family. She and her late husband enjoyed many cruises and trips to the casino together. She was also a parishioner of Holy Family Church.
Mary leaves behind her children, Michael Gugliotti and his wife, Beth, Peg Gugliotti, James Gugliotti and his wife, Toni Farrell-Gugliotti, all of Enfield, and Ann Gugliotti of East Windsor; her grandchildren, Kayla, Anthony, Jamie, Madison and Ella; and many nieces, nephews and close family friends.
Her family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Holy Family Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020