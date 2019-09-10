Mary Teresa (Topping) Maltempo, age 93 years old, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital.
She was born in Manchester, the daughter of the late Francis and Ellen (Humphrey) Topping. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel Maltempo Sr.
She was a loving mother to her children, Robert Maltempo of Moultonboro, New Hampshire, Marcia Crowley of East Hartford, Gordon Maltempo and his wife, Grace, of Naples, Florida, and Samuel Maltempo Jr. of Manchester. In addition to her children, she leaves 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren
There are no calling hours.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of the arrangements.
For online condolences, visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019