I am writing this with a heavy heart for my cousin and friend, Mary V. Gamache who lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.Born on Feb. 16, 1937, Mary had a good life of 83 years. Mary graduated from Eastern Connecticut College and went on to be a mentor to many young seventh graders attending Bennett Jr. High School in Manchester. She was loved and respected by her students for 30 years. She also had the rare privilege of being selected to teach the children of our military families stationed in Germany. Mary will be greatly missed as she touched the hearts and lives of many people who were blessed to know her. She will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.She is survived by her loving daughter, Elizabeth Gamache. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Louis Gamache Sr., and her son, Louis Gamache Jr.Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bacon Funeral Home, 71 Prospect St., and Willimantic.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m., directly at St. Mary Church, 57 Valley St., Willimantic. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Windham.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perceptions Programs Inc., 54 North St., Willimantic, CT 06226.