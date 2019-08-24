Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary W. (Budzik) Francoeur. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Browne Memorial Funeral Chapel Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Holy Family Church 23 Simon Road Enfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary W. (Budzik) Francoeur, 86, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 22, 2019.



Born in Winchester, New Hampshire, daughter of the late John and Mary Budzik, she lived in Enfield for many years and previously lived in Keene, New Hampshire. Mary loved music, loved to dance and was a wonderful cook. She treasured her family and especially loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother.



She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Eugene J. "Gene" Francoeur; her siblings, John, Chet and Francis Budzik, Steff Daniel and Jenny Lamoureux. Mary leaves three sons, Paul Francoeur, Rick Francoeur and his wife, Marie all of Enfield, Robert Francoeur and his wife, Sue of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; a daughter Brenda Wanczyk and her husband, Hank of Enfield; six grandchildren, Alex Francoeur and his wife, Nicole, Alysha Wanczyk, Brian Wanczyk and his wife, Megan, Katie Kasten and her husband, Cale, Michael Francoeur, Andrew Francoeur; and three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to meet at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, for a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Calling hours are at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, on Monday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.



Donations can be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-92 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.



