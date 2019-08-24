Mary W. (Budzik) Francoeur

Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-745-3115
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Browne Memorial Funeral Chapel
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
23 Simon Road
Enfield, MA
Mary W. (Budzik) Francoeur, 86, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 22, 2019.

Born in Winchester, New Hampshire, daughter of the late John and Mary Budzik, she lived in Enfield for many years and previously lived in Keene, New Hampshire. Mary loved music, loved to dance and was a wonderful cook. She treasured her family and especially loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Eugene J. "Gene" Francoeur; her siblings, John, Chet and Francis Budzik, Steff Daniel and Jenny Lamoureux. Mary leaves three sons, Paul Francoeur, Rick Francoeur and his wife, Marie all of Enfield, Robert Francoeur and his wife, Sue of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; a daughter Brenda Wanczyk and her husband, Hank of Enfield; six grandchildren, Alex Francoeur and his wife, Nicole, Alysha Wanczyk, Brian Wanczyk and his wife, Megan, Katie Kasten and her husband, Cale, Michael Francoeur, Andrew Francoeur; and three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to meet at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, for a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Calling hours are at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, on Monday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Donations can be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-92 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019
