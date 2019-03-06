Mary "Nicky" (Bancroft) White, 83 years, of South Windsor, beloved wife of James R. White, was called to the Lord March 2, 2019.
Mary was born Jan. 11, 1936, in Stafford Springs, the daughter of the late Arthur Raymond and Frances Louisa (Fowler) Bancroft. She was a compassionate person who worked in the nursing field, retiring after 30 years. Mary loved spending time with her family and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Besides her husband James to whom she was married 62 years, she is survived by two daughters, Linda Shivers and her husband, Thomas, of Vernon, Nancy Beimler of Vernon; and a son, Robert M. White and wife, Gail, of Milford. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at Rockville United Methodist Church, 142 Grove St., Vernon, Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m.
There are no calling hours.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of "A Caring Hand" and Hospice of Vernon for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Mary.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested memorial donations may be made to Rockville United Methodist Church (RUMC) Youth Fellowship.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019