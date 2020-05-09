Maryann E. Boryczki, 90, of The Jefferson House, Newington, formerly of New Britain and Berlin, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Henry F. Boryczki, Sr. who predeceased Maryann in 2006.Born Feb. 20, 1930, she truly lived her life for her family and her church and is now on her journey as she enters into eternal life with almighty God. Maryann was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor Pelka of New Britain. She was raised in New Britain and attended local schools and graduated from New Britain High School. She was a loving mom and housewife who took care of her two boys while her husband Henry went to work. Mom met dad in the Holy Cross Drum Corp. She belonged to Holy Cross Parish in New Britain for many years until they moved to Berlin and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church of East Berlin, where she was part of the Forever Young Club, the church choir under former Pastor Fr. Thomas M. Culotta and great friend of the family. Mom had a major stoke while very young that paralyzed her entire right side. She had physical therapy for a good six months and did recover some of her functions but did have a permanent effect on her life moving forward. Mom will be remembered for her joy of living, her great smile, enthusiasm, kindness, compassion and most of all love for her family. Mom enjoyed baking especially at Christmas and Easter as she made babka bread and her special rice and apple casserole. She prayed the rosary each day and attended weekly Mass with Henry. Mom met her first grandson while at the Jefferson House who was very young at the time Jayce Tyler.She is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, John and Kathleen Halloran Boryczki of Manchester, Hank Jr. and Roxanne Calderella Boryczki of Arizona; three beautiful granddaughters, Emily Elizabeth, Julianne Jean and Jessica Mary and a beautiful grandson, Jayce Tyler. Maryann was predeceased by two brothers-in-law and sister- in law, Theodore "Teddy" Boryczki and wife, Gerri Boryczki, Chester John Boryczki; and dad's mother Sophie 'nanny" Boryczki. She is survived by a niece, Diane Copa and her husband, Andy; a nephew, Robert Boryczki and his former wife, Maryann and their sons, Kevin and Jeffery Boryczki; and many relatives, great friends and great neighbors.A special thank you goes out to the Jefferson House in Newington, where mom spent the last 15 years of her life being taken care of by the gracious, respectful and most caring staff, including nurses, aides, food services, physical therapists, volunteers, ministry, activity staff, office and billing personnel, cleaning staff, salon personnel, front desk, admissions office and to Susan Vinal Executive Director and anyone who we may have missed.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 14, at 10 a.m. at the Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S. Main St., New Britain, for the immediate family due to the COVID-19 virus, followed by a private burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery at the family plot in New Britain, with a special blessing for mom by Fr. Stephen Sledesky, Pastor of St. George Catholic Church, Guilford, and great friend of our family. A Mass of will be celebrated at a later date for mom at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Berlin, where Maryann and Henry were parishioners. Please share a message of sympathy or a memory with the family by visitingIn lieu of flowers, please consider doing a kind gesture for someone. Memorial donations may be made to Jefferson House, 1 John Stewart Dr., Newington, CT 06111, St. Bridget Parochial School, 74 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040, Sacred Heart Church, 48 Cottage. East Berlin, CT 06023, or to St. George Catholic Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford CT 06437.