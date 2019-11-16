MaryEllen Therese Powers

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew's Church
111 Tolland Green
Tolland, CT
Obituary
MaryEllen Therese Powers, age 74, of Mashpee, Massachusetts, formerly of Tolland, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

A wonderful woman and caregiver, she loved to travel and meet people. Her loving nature always involved more concern for others than for herself. Her greatest pleasures included time spent with her children, grandchildren, and all of her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Tim Powers and his wife, Shireen; her son, Kevin Powers and his wife, Deb; two grandchildren, Aedan and Ella Powers; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is predeceased by her son, Sean Powers, and her two brothers, Robert and James Nicewicz.

Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd. (Rte. 195) Tolland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Matthew's Church, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland. Burial will follow at South Cemetery, Tolland.

In lieu of flowers, and if desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Vermont Special Olympics at

https://specialolympics

vermont.org/support/

or at

https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate

For online condolences, please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
