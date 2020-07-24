Matthew Ormonde Riley, 55, of South Windsor, beloved husband for 28 years of Emily J. (Lorenzi) Riley, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Rockville General Hospital.
Born in Stamford on Aug. 18, 1964, son of MaryFaith Riley of Norwalk and the late Thomas Riley, he was raised in Norwalk and was a graduate of Norwalk High School, Class of 1982. After high school, Matthew continued his education at the University of Connecticut where he graduated with a B.S. in finance in 1986. He later returned to school at the University of Bridgeport where he earned his master's in business administration. Matthew worked in the banking industry for most of his career and had spent the last 21 years at Webster Bank where he was currently serving as a Senior Vice President and Manager of Portfolio Management. A longtime South Windsor resident, he was active in the Republican Town Committee and had served for three years on the Board of Education from 2013 to 2015 and for four years on the Town Council from 2015 to 2019. While on the Town Council, Matthew was a member of the Pension, Capital Projects, Insurance Control, and Audit Committees and was council liaison to the Parks & Recreation Commission, the Housing Authority, the Open Space Task Force, and the Zoning Board of Appeals. Matthew was also a founder of the Friends of South Windsor Swimming and was instrumental in the creation of the Boys and Girls Swim Teams at South Windsor High School. Most of all, Matthew was incredibly dedicated to his wife, Emily, and to his son and daughter, Connor and Kristen.
Besides his wife, Emily, and his mother, MaryFaith; he leaves two children, Connor Riley of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kristen Riley of South Windsor; a brother, Gregory Riley and his partner, Michael Dates, of South Hadley, Massachusetts; a nephew, Steven Pearce of Norwalk; and two nieces, Kaitlin Pearce of Manchester and Lauren Pearce-Morin of Portland.
His family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Rotary Pavilion at Nevers Park on Chief Ryan Way, South Windsor. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Junipero Serra Parish – St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492 or by visitingwww.heart.org/donate
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has taken care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the Mass of Christian Burial on or after Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m., please visitwww.carmonfuneralhome.com