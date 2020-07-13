Matthew W. Pierog Jr., 77, of Somers, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 10, 2020.He was born on Aug. 25, 1942, the loving son to the late Matthew and Sophie (Lyko) Pierog Sr. Matthew grew up in Enfield but was residing in Somers alongside his beloved wife of 49 years, Eloyce (Bujnicki) Pierog. He enjoyed a long career with the Danaher Tool Group as an accountant.Matthew proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Broad Brook Angling Club, and a parishioner of All Saints Church in Somersville. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, also enjoying NASCAR racing and his monthly card games with his dearest friends. Matthew was a family man who loved the time spent with his children and grandchildren. As the family cook for celebrations and holidays, his family will miss homemade kielbasa, pickled eggs, the best ever soups, and Dziadziu's famous lasagna. Matthew will be remembered as a caring and loving husband, father, and grandfather.In addition to his loving wife, Matthew is survived by three children, Matthew W. Pierog III, Christine Pierog and her partner, Mark Grinuk, and Carrie Roberts and her husband, Douglas Jr.; four grandchildren, Mikayla and Troy Maia, and Sophie and Douglas Roberts III; a sister, Joyce Babiarz and her husband, Edward; sisters-in-law, Erleen LeDuc and her husband, Robert, and Diane Bujnicki; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Gary Bujnicki.Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A service will begin at the funeral home at noon. Burial will follow at Somers Center Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Broad Brook Angling Club, c/o Keith Tetro, 15 Tromley Road, East Windsor, CT 06088.To leave online condolences, please visit