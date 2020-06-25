Maureen Balanceau, 75, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Philip L. Balanceau, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.She was born in New York, daughter of the late John and Sarah (Weber) Bentley. Maureen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, not only to her family, but also to many others. She was the true matriarch of the family, and will be deeply missed by many.Maureen is survived by her children, Sarah, Susan, Cathy, Dolores, Nilda, Philip and his wife, Jess, Thomas and his wife, Desarae, Shannon, Danielle, Mark, and Thomas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Bobby; and eight siblings.A calling hour will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be held privately in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.Memorial donation may be made to Stafford Ambulance Association, 27 Willington Ave., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.For online condolences or directions, please visit