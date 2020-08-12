Maureen C. Mozzer, 83, longtime resident of Manchester passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2020, at Kimberly Hall North in Windsor.She was born May 18, 1937, daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Freer) Carr. Maureen was happily married to Donald C. Mozzer on June 1, 1957, until his passing in March of 2004. She enjoyed golfing and was a 25-year member of the Tallwood Women's Club along with being very proud of her Hole-in-One. She was very crafty and liked painting and gardening, but mostly loved her dogs. Maureen was a devout Catholic, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and a CCD Teacher at the St. Maurice Parish in Bolton.She is survived by her three children, Michael (Karen) Mozzer of Ellington, Michelle (Dave) Converse of Manchester, and Donnelle (Damon) Bowers of Wethersfield; five grandchildren, Zachary Mozzer, Sydney and Molly Bowers, Jackson and Murcer Converse: three siblings, John "Jack" (Maureen) Carr of Manchester, Kathleen Danielson of Michigan, and Laurie Previtali of Windsor; along with several nieces and nephews.Her family will be receiving relatives and friends on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Maurice Church, Bolton, at a later date to be announced.Memorial contributions can be made in Maureen's memory to Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza, 1803, East Hartford, CT 06108.For online condolences please visit