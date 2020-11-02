Maureen Rae Baker, 70, of Vernon, beloved companion of Nicholas Joseph Angol transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.



She was born Nov. 11, 1949, in Manchester, to Michael (late) and Margaret (Godfrey) Ginolfi. Maureen graduated from Rockville High School in 1964, attended Manchester Memorial Hospital School of Radiology, and graduated as a registered radiology technologist. She worked for 30 years at Rockville General Hospital. During that time she earned her associate's in Science at MCC. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, and later St. Bernard in Rockville. Maureen had a passion for gardening, and was known to spend hours in the gardens surrounding her home. She loved to travel, visiting countries such as Italy, Ireland, and Dominica, W.I. She also made numerous cross-country trips visiting places like California and Florida. Her other hobbies included antiques, swimming, cross country skiing, theater going, and dancing. Besides her garden, her favorite places on Earth were the beaches of Cape Cod - Wellfleet and Dennisport.



Along with her partner, she is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Finney and husband, Allen, of Cambridge, New York, and his four children; son Colin James Baker Bey of Hartford; sister Michele McGennis of Tolland and her two sons, Joel Quinn of Barnstable, Massachusetts, and Aiden McGennis and his wife, Leah, of Willington; cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St Bernard Terrace, Vernon for a Catholic Mass. An outdoor gathering will follow at the family home, 16 Grant St., Vernon. Dress appropriately.



Maureen's ashes will be buried at the Ginolfi family plot, St. James Cemetery, Manchester in a private ceremony.



For online condolences, please visit Maureen's Facebook page.









