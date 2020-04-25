Maurice "Moe" Chirico, 87, of Manchester, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully as a result of complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Maurice was the son of the late Angelo and Teresa (Stella) Chirico. He was born on October 5, 1932 in Herkimer, NY. When he was three years old, his family moved to Pianopoli (CZ), Italy where Maurice attended and graduated from the local grammar and high school. As a 20-year old, he left his beloved family and friends and returned to his native America. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was also a member of the Connecticut Air Force National Guard. Maurice attended and graduated with honors from the Hartford Prince Trade School, Porter School of Tool and Die Design and the State Technical Institute. Moe worked for 38 years at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, retiring in 1992 as an area technical manager. Maurice was a member of the Sons of Italy Ella T. Grasso Lodge for over 50 years, the Elks Lodge in East Hartford and was very devoted to the Mt. Carmel St. Cristina Society, where he was a founding Father and member since 1956. In the sports world, Moe loved the New York Yankees and UConn women's basketball team.
He is survived by his two sons, Vincent and wife, Angie, and David and wife, Rachel, all of Coventry; his loving grandchildren, Vincent, Michael, Maggie and Sarah; and his former wife and longtime companion, Natalie Chirico, of Manchester. He also leaves his three brothers, Marco and wife Sylvia of Windsor Locks, Frank of East Hartford and Enzo and Mary Ann of South Carolina; and so many cousins, nephews, nieces and very close friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving sister, Maria.
Due to the current health crisis, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial and burial with military honors will be held at a later date to be announced. The family has requested that donations in Maurice's name be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020