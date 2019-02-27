Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice J. Landry. View Sign

Maurice J. Landry, 85, of Enfield, beloved husband of Anna (Bociek) Landry for close to 61 years, passed into eternal peace, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Parkway Pavilion in Enfield.



Born and raised in Central Falls, Rhode Island, he was the son of the late Maurice and Juliette (Allard) Landry. He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and following joined the U.S. Army serving honorably in the 82nd Airborne. Having earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from the University of Rhode Island, he was hired by Pratt & Whitney and retired 32 years later. He lived in Ellington for almost 40 years before moving to Enfield in 1998. Maurice was a communicant of St. Adalbert Church and prior served as a lecturer at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockville for 30 years and was a member of the Holy Name Society. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, puzzles, and polka dancing. He ran a mail order business for 35 years selling First Day Covers, making many friends across the country. Maurice cherished most, above all else, the time spent with this family, especially his grandchildren.



Maurice is survived by his wife, Anna; his son, Michael Landry and his wife, Peggy, of Ellington; and his daughter, Patricia Landry of Enfield. He also leaves behind his sisters, Suzanne Bowles and her husband, Wayne, of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Diane Riel of Lincoln, Rhode Island; his grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, and Travis Landry; and two great-grandsons, Jackson Dumas and Connor Landry. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Maurice was predeceased by a son, Gary Landry; and a sibling, Brother Ronald Landry.



His family will receive relatives and friends for visitation Saturday, March 2, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, followed by a procession to St. Adalbert Church, 90 Alden Ave., Enfield, for a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Military honors will be held at the conclusion of the Mass. Committal is private.



Donations in Maurice's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



