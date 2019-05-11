Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine (Denhup) Doering. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maxine (Denhup) Doering, 82, of East Hartford, passed away at her home Wednesday, May 8, 2019, with her family at her side.



Maxine was born June 27, 1936, in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Max and Violet (Pierce) Denhup. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Harry J. Doering, and her sister, Jane Hurlburt. Maxine was raised in Manchester and graduated from Manchester High School in 1954. She moved to East Hartford after marrying and worked at Travelers Insurance Company for 25 years before retiring in 1994. Maxine enjoyed traveling with her sister Jane, playing bingo, and going to the casinos. She was a big fan of the UConn women's basketball team.



Maxine is survived by a daughter, Kathy Runkis and her husband, Roger of Bolton; two sons, Ken Doering and his wife, Jocelyn of Chula Vista, California, and Bill Doering of Largo, Florida. She also leaves a granddaughter, Jessica; and a grandson, Dakota; and two great-grandsons, Gabriel and Lucas, all of Pinellas Park, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.



To honor Maxine's wishes, there will be no calling hours.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



