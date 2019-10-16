Maxine (Friedman) Quental, passed on Oct. 6, 2019, with her family by her side.



Maxine resided in Swansea, Massachusetts. Maxine was born to the late Maurice and Helen (Mager) Friedman on Jan. 22, 1952. Maxine was raised in Broad Brook and attended East Windsor High School. After graduating, she married Larry Quental and spent the next 50 years with him and their children. She worked for James Hughes Sheet Metal for 24 years as lead office manager before retiring.



She leaves her son, Jason Quental and his wife, Trisha, and their children, Noah, Ceceilia, and Jason Jr., of New Jersey; and her son, Dennis Quental and his wife, Sandy, and their children, Andrew, Melanie, and Gavin, of Fall River, Massachusetts. She also leaves two stepsons, Larry Quental Jr. of Virginia and Gordon Quental of Fall River. Maxine also leaves her brother, Irving Paul Friedman and his wife, Denise, of Broad Brook.



At the discretion of the family there will be no services.



