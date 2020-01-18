Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Calling hours 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Catherines Church 6 Windsorville Rd Broad Brook , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maxine Rothe Schortman age 77, of Broad Brook section of East Windsor, passed Jan. 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife and best friend of William A. Schortman (Bill).



Maxine was born in Rockville, daughter of the late Max and Helen (Dobosz) Rothe. She lived in Rockville before moving to Broad Brook in 1979. Prior to her retirement in 1996, Maxine was a third grade teacher for 33 years at the Lake Street School in Vernon. She earned her undergraduate degree from Willimantic State College and completed her master's degree in education at the University of Connecticut. As a teacher she was president of the Vernon Education Association and served as president of the state Connecticut Education Association in 1976. She was a lifetime member of the state and the National Education Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, and a charter member of Rho Chapter. She also belonged to AARP and the Mountain Laurel Glass Club. She loved to travel with her husband, especially to unusual places in the U.S. She enjoyed musical theatre, flowers of all kinds and collecting "stuff" including glass slippers. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved decorating their converted tobacco warehouse home into a winter wonderland with theme trees in every room, with her annual Christmas party for all her students and family members. She was an avid UConn sports fan, and she especially enjoyed watching the women's basketball team. She loved spending time together with her husband at their second home at Craigville Beach on Cape Cod. Maxine was known for her kindness, generosity and love of life.



Maxine is survived by her husband; six nieces and nephews; and 24 grandnieces and nephews; many special friends and family; especially her dear friends, Bev Morin, Angela Sposito, and Debbie Bieber.



Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Leete-Stevens Funeral Home, 61 South Rd, Enfield, between the hours of 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Maxine Rothe Schortman Award, in care of Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, 10 Columbus Blvd., 8th floor, Hartford, CT 06106.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com







