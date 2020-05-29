Megan Lynn Blaney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Megan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Megan Lynn Blaney, 37, of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Enfield, passed away suddenly Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 7, 1982, in Hartford. Megan is survived by her parents, Darlene Blaney and Pat Woike; her fiance, Michael Helgeland, their children, Michael and Madeline; her brother, Dennis Woike; sisters, Sarah Woike and Jessica (Steve) Gonzalez; her nephews, Jackson, Maxwell, and Gannon; her grandfather, Dennis Blaney; her aunts, Corie (James) Renfrew and Kim (David) Deetscreek; and many other loving family members and friends. Megan was predeceased by her grandmother, Gail Blaney.

Megan was kind to everyone, she had good words for all, and would help anyone. She was a very special person who loved deeply, and was loved so very much by all whose lives she touched. The world truly has lost an angel and we will all miss her so very much. Megan's family was very important to her and her children were her world. The pain of losing her is unbearable. She will be forever in our hearts.

Services will be held Saturday, May 30, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Downing Funeral Home, 7254 Highpoint Blvd., in Brooksville, Florida.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved