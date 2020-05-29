Megan Lynn Blaney, 37, of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Enfield, passed away suddenly Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home.



She was born Oct. 7, 1982, in Hartford. Megan is survived by her parents, Darlene Blaney and Pat Woike; her fiance, Michael Helgeland, their children, Michael and Madeline; her brother, Dennis Woike; sisters, Sarah Woike and Jessica (Steve) Gonzalez; her nephews, Jackson, Maxwell, and Gannon; her grandfather, Dennis Blaney; her aunts, Corie (James) Renfrew and Kim (David) Deetscreek; and many other loving family members and friends. Megan was predeceased by her grandmother, Gail Blaney.



Megan was kind to everyone, she had good words for all, and would help anyone. She was a very special person who loved deeply, and was loved so very much by all whose lives she touched. The world truly has lost an angel and we will all miss her so very much. Megan's family was very important to her and her children were her world. The pain of losing her is unbearable. She will be forever in our hearts.



Services will be held Saturday, May 30, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Downing Funeral Home, 7254 Highpoint Blvd., in Brooksville, Florida.





