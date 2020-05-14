Melissa "Missy" Amatrudo, 53, beloved wife of Mitch Amatrudo, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 8, 2020, at home.Missy was born March 17, 1967, in Savannah, Georgia, daughter of Linda Gay Sherblon. She was raised and graduated high school in Savannah before moving to Connecticut in 1998. Earlier in her career she proudly served as a 911 dispatcher for the Southside Fire Department in Savannah. After moving to Connecticut she graduated from the Connecticut Center for Massage Therapy, then practiced from home as a skilled massage therapist.She will be sadly missed by her husband, Mitch, and her son, AJ Stasolla, both of Manchester; her mother, Linda Gay Sherblon of Savannah; mother-in-law, Arlene Amatrudo of Branford; her sisters, Dawn Keating, Tammy Mcphee, Michelle Baatz, of Poplar Grove, Illinois; brothers-in-law, Ed Amatrudo and Michael Amatrudo and wife, Vicki Conant Amatrudo; sister-in-law, Terri O'Donnell Amatrudo; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Missy will also be dearly missed by her long list of clients for whom she took tremendous pride in making feel good in mind, body, and spirit, many of whom became her close friends. She was predeceased by her father, Roy Allen Keating; and father-in-law, Edward B. Amatrudo.Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, services will be private and burial will be in Savannah.John F. Tierney Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements and for condolences online please visit