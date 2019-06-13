Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Jane Morse. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Celebration of Life 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM The Barn at Wight Farm Sturbridge , MA View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM First Congregational Church of Vernon 695 Hartford Turnpike Vernon , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Melissa Jane Morse, born Dec. 21, 1974, in Manchester, left her happy place in Harwich, Massachusetts, for the heaven she had been wondering about June 4, 2019.



Making friends wherever she went, Melissa attended Kingswood-Oxford School, Ohio Wesleyan University, and New England School of Law where she earned her JD. Through her hard work and natural talent for building relationships with others, Melissa achieved many successes throughout her career and most recently as Vice President, Global Human Capital at NTT DATA Services. Outside of work, she loved feeling her feet deep in the sand and hearing the crack of a bat on a hard swing for the Green Monster. She loved her life.



Most of all, she loved and enjoyed spending time with her parents, Stephen and Jane Morse; her brother, Jim with his wife, Heidi; and her bright lights of joy, nephew Beckett and niece Lillian, all of Vernon. Jim and Katie Ross, together with Jon and Peg Morse, Peter Morse, Tom and June Morse, and Greg and Jean Morse, watched as their spirited niece grew into the woman of character and joy that Melissa became. Her memory will also survive in the hearts and minds of her many cousins and close friends near and far.



Melissa had a way of bringing all the people in her life together. Meshing family, friends, and colleagues-to be a part of Melissa's life was to be a part of her tribe. She was especially blessed to be part of a cohort of friends who were all closer than sisters. By her side for vacations around the world, long hours of chemo, or just passing the time on McElway Road, her "board of directors"-Marci Niles, Jen Parker, and Jodi Ross, will always have Melissa beside them on the road trips of their hearts.



Melissa never gave up hope for a cure and rode in the Pan Mass Challenge three years in a row as part of the Morse Force. Though Melissa's individual Pan Mass Challenge (PMC) ride is over, her fight is not. She was always grateful for the donations made to the PMC and in support of Dana Farber which she called "the best place you never want to be." It was at Dana Farber where Dr. Ann Partridge marked Melissa's path with wisdom, honesty, and warmth.



A celebration of Melissa's life will be held at The Barn at Wight Farm in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, Sunday, June 23, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Barn at Wight Farm is located at 420 Main St., Sturbridge.



A memorial service will follow at the First Congregational Church of Vernon, 695 Hartford Tpke., Vernon, Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the PMC Team Morse Force



www.profile.pmc.org/TM0371



