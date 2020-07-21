1/1
Melissa Lee "Missy" Sargent-Randall
Melissa "Missy" Lee Sargent-Randall, 35, of Vernon, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

She was born Oct. 2, 1984, in Rockville, the daughter of Art Sargent and Cindy (McQueen) Roberge. Missy fought hard for many years to beat addiction, but this beast was stronger than she was. Fly with the Angels baby girl you are now free from the pain. Missy will live on through two recipients of her kidneys.

Missy is survived by her son, Andrew John "AJ"; her mother, Cindy Roberge and her husband, Randy; her father, Art Sargent and his wife, Pattie, of Vernon; maternal grandparents, John and Joanne McQueen of Tolland; paternal grandmother, Rose Socha of Stafford Springs; sister, Karen and her partner, Gary; brother, Ray and his wife, Karen; her many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly. Predeceased before her is brother, Bryan.

Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. (Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.) Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to

briansangels.org

Brian's Angels Homeless Outreach was founded by Pat Stebbins in her son's memory, Brian Pinz. Brian's Angels is dedicated in his honor to aid the homeless population in Bristol. Missy sought support from this agency several years ago and had always kept in touch with Pat Stebbins sharing her life's accomplishments.

For online condolences please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 21 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
