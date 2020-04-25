Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Roy Lobaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Roy Lobaugh, 88, formerly of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Jean S. Lobaugh for 60 years, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehab in East Hartford. Melvin had battled Alzheimer's disease for several years. He was born Sept. 27, 1931 on a farm in York Springs, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Charles and Hattie Hamilton Lobaugh.



He is survived by his devoted son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Marie Lobaugh, of Ellington; two loving, cherished grandchildren, Adam Lobaugh and his wife Sheila and their son, Chase, of Ellington; Kristin (Lobaugh) Ouimet and her husband, Kevin, and their children, Emma and Collin, of Ellington, his brother-in-law in Pennsylvania, Kenneth Kemper; and several nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, California, and Connecticut.



Melvin was predeceased by his brothers and sisters and their spouses in Pennsylvania - Florence Lobaugh Mentzer and Melvin, Pearl Lobaugh Mentzer and Warren, Ethel Lobaugh Herman and Norman, Adam and Ruth Lobaugh, Guy and Blanche Lobaugh, Elsie Lobaugh Wire and Russell, Raymond and Bobette Lobaugh, Irene Lobaugh Wire and Charles, Grace Lobaugh Kemper, and Kenneth Lobaugh. Melvin was also predeceased by his sister-in-law, Dorothy Matzdorff Collins , of Coventry



He was formerly employed by the Town of Manchester Water Department, Highway Department, and Cemetery Department for 27 years. Prior to that, he was a farm tractor mechanic for Schwier Equipment of South Windsor and O.C. Rice and Son in Biglerville, Pennsylvania. Melvin also worked at the Keystone Ridgeway Tile Factory and Ziegler Brothers Feed Mill in Pennsylvania. He also owned a 78-acre farm in York Springs, Pennsylvania before being drafted in President Eisenhower's peacetime draft. Melvin served six years and was honorably discharged in January of 1962.



Melvin was an active and faithful member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in South Windsor having served as an elder and trustee. He belonged to the Lions Club in Biglerville, Pennsylvania and was ambulance secretary for the Biglerville Fire Company. He was a member of the Mountain Laurel Glass Club and he served as membership chairman of the Manchester Municipal Retirees Association. Melvin was an avid gardener, who enjoyed traveling and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He treasured his grandchildren immensely.



The family would like to thank the staff at Riverside for Mel's care over the last few years. Due to the current COVID outbreak, there will not be a memorial service at this time. Burial will be in the Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church Cemetery in Gardeners, Pennsylvania with a graveside service at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 239 Graham Road, South Windsor; the Fund for the Preservation of Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church Cemetery, c/o the Ground Oak Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardeners, Pennsylvania; the ; or the . Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, Connecticut has care of the arrangements.



