Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester Funeral service 11:00 AM Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester

Melvin T. Bidwell Jr., 65, of Coventry, formerly of Manchester, husband of 26 years to Cathy (Copeland) Bidwell, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, with his family by his side, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.



Mel was born in Manchester May 3, 1954, to Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Topliff) of Manchester and the late Melvin T. Bidwell Sr. Mel grew up in Manchester, attended local schools and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1972. Prior to graduating, Mel began to work alongside his father for the family business, The Bidwell Home Improvement Co., where he remained employed until his passing.



Mel enjoyed playing ice hockey with the Bullets, softball with Lathrop Insurance, and walking the Manchester Road Race with his brothers. He made annual winter hiking trips up Mt. Washington and he always looked forward to camping trips to Coolidge State Park with his wife and his dogs Ranger, Scout, Cody, and Theo. Mel loved attending live concerts, especially those of Chris Duarte, Ana Popovic, and Commander Cody. One of his greatest pleasures in life was spending time on his deck and around the fire pit with his wonderful friends and neighbors, for whom he felt blessed. Over time, his friends began to refer to his place as "Melville." His annual Memorial Day gathering featuring Chris Duarte and Pagani Catering, has become legendary.



In addition to his wife, Cathy, and his mother, Betty, he leaves his five siblings, David Bidwell and Susan (Bidwell) Sioty, both of Manchester, Nancy (Bidwell) Vignone and her husband, Pat, of South Windsor, Janet (Bidwell) Tanguay and her husband, Joe, of Willington, and Richard Bidwell and his wife, JoAnn, of Simsbury; a brother-in-law, Skip Copeland and his wife, Tami, of Scotland; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A time of visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. Guests are asked to please wear your "Melville" T-shirt if you have one.



A funeral service will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 13, beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be on a date to be determined in Buckland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



