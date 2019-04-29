Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merlene Ann Davison Bray. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

At her home on early Thursday morning, April 25, 2019, Merlene Ann Davison Bray, age 85, left this world with her loving family by her side. Merlene went by "Weesie," a nickname given by her father.



Weesie was born March 6, 1934, in Henniker, New Hampshire, the daughter of Peter and Marion Clark Davison, and was raised on their dairy farm. She moved to Connecticut right after her high school graduation, taking a job at a factory in Willimantic. Shortly thereafter she met her husband and love of her life, William Frances Bray. They were married for 59 years at the time of his death in 2012. Together they ran a family business on Main Street, Manchester. They raised their sons, William Kevin Bray Sr. and Wayne Joseph Bray in Coventry and Vernon. Later they moved to Willington and lived a few houses away from their sons. Weesie welcomed everyone into her home. Weesie's enjoyment came from the simple things such as cooking dinner for her sons' families nearly every night of the week, visiting with friends and neighbors, watching UConn basketball, knitting baby blankets for charities, and sitting with her cat, Skittles.



Besides her sons, she is survived by nine grandchildren, Lydia, Adeline, William Jr., Clark, Elana, John, Katherine, Joseph, and Ava; her sister and companion, Dodie Bergeron, who resided with her for the past four years; and her daughters-in-law, Cheryl and Melissa. She was predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Davison. Weesie left many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Marianne and Audrey Bray; and countless friends.



Special thanks to the many friends, relatives, neighbors, A Caring Hand, Visiting Nurses, and especially to Hal and Janie Tarbell who generously gave support.



A memorial will be held at a future date.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.



Donations may be made to The Meg Berté Owen Cancer Survivorship fund at the John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center, 100 Haynes St., Manchester, CT 06040.



