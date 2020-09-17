Mervin Lewis Clemson, 91, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.He was born in Manchester on Sept. 29, 1928, to the late Andrew and Ruby (Beebe) Clemson. At the early age of 16, Merv began his work career at Griswold Engineering. He then entered the Army where he served as a Staff Sergeant in the 189th Artillery Battalion, 45th Infantry Division, receiving multiple citation awards, including a medal for Heroism and Meritorious Service. Upon returning from the Army, he went back to work at Griswold Engineering (now Fuss & O'Neil) as a surveyor. He retired briefly in 1994 but returned to manage the company's vault of current and historical maps of the State of CT. Merv then officially retired at the age of 89 in 2017. As the first employee of the company and 73 years of service he was celebrated with a surveyor's monument at Fuss & O'Neil's Headquarters on Nov. 2, 2017. His dedication and years of service were also honored by the Mayor of Manchester proclaiming Nov. 2, 2017 as Merv Clemson Day in the Town of Manchester.Merv also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Manchester's 8th District Fire Department. He reached the rank of Lieutenant and was honored as the "First Fireman of the Year" and presented a trophy, which is still on display at the 8th District. He was a faithful and dedicated Giants fan. He loved spending time with family and friends and visiting the Mohegan Sun Casino. Merv was a caring and loving person, loved by all that knew him.Merv was predeceased by his brothers, Carl "Punkie" and Oscar, his sister, Joyce Lisk and brother-in-law, Bill. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Judith (Barber); his son Alan and wife, Laura (Southwick); his two beautiful granddaughters, Jessika and husband, Vincent Tona, Alexandria and partner, Adam; his two beautiful great-grandchildren, Ava Lyn and Vincent Alan Tona; his daughter, Doreen and husband, Tim Wells. He also leaves behind his brother, Charles "Chuck" and wife, Violet, from Florida; his niece, Joy Wilson (Lisk) and husband, Scott, nephew Brent Lisk and partner, Joan Luck. Merv will be laid to rest with his recently deceased cat Gabrielle.The calling hours will be held Friday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home (formerly Watkins), 142 East Center St., Manchester.A funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. at East Cemetery in Manchester. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Merv's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to an animal shelter of your choice and/or the Homes for the Brave.To view the service and to leave a condolence, please visit