Michael A. Hambleton, 76, of Broad Brook, beloved husband of Donna (Faggaini) Hambleton passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
A lifelong East Windsor resident, he was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Hartford, the son of the late Arthur and Marion (Beerwort) Hambleton. A Vietnam veteran, Michael served in the U.S. Army in the early '60s as a motor pool mechanic. When he arrived home he worked in downtown Broad Brook at Stolles Garage. He was then employed at the MDC Vehicle Maintenance Facility for 35 years. Upon retirement he was at last able to devote his energy full time to his lifelong passion for cars. He became the head mechanic for Seals-it/Allyn Tool where he built cars from the ground up and kept them race-ready.
Besides his wife Donna, he is survived by his children, Kenneth Maliga, Amanda George and her husband, Brandon; his grandchildren, Cameron and Braydon Paliy; and his sisters-in-law, Marcia and Carol Faggaini. He also leaves behind his six sisters and their spouses, Janice and Warren Schreiber, Barbara and Joe Backurz, K. Heather Hambleton, Margaret and Craig Arnold, Anne and Greg Krallman, and Holly Hambleton and her husband. Joe Casioppo; many cousins, nieces and nephews; his close friend, Stanley "Skip" Matczak; and his beloved cat, Gracie. The family would also like to acknowledge his friends and buddies on the Seals-it Race Team.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the First Congregational Church of East Windsor, 124 Scantic Road, East Windsor, followed by burial with military honors at Scantic Cemetery, East Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 70 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019