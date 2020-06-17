Michael A. Lazarek, 68, of Enfield, beloved son of the late Edward and Stella (Sciera) Lazarek, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, June 15, 2020, with his family by his side.He was born in Springfield on Oct. 6, 1951 and was a longtime resident of Enfield. Michael was employed as a mechanical draftsman. He will be remembered as a peaceful soul whom his family could always depend upon.Michael is survived by his sister, Celia Bushey; and his niece, Kathy Bushey, both of Enfield; and his cousins, Ed and Joan Dymon of Meriden. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his cousin, Fred Biel.A private graveside service will be celebrated at the convenience of the family.Donations in Michael's memory may be given to the Enfield Food Shelf, 96 Alden Ave., Enfield, CT 06082.Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit