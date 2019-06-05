Michael Anthony Taylor, 28, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was a loving father, son, and husband.
He leaves behind two children, Austen Taylor and Ava Taylor; his wife, Michelle Taylor; his beloved mother, Lynda Taylor-Yeske and stepfather Mark Yeske; brother, Matthew; sisters, Morgan and Marleigh; his father, David Delusso and stepmother, Michelle Delusso; his sister, Lindsay Delusso; his paternal grandmother, Joyce Cormier and grandfather, Stephen Cormier. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Beverly Taylor.
Any donations or flowers may be sent to Union Church, 3 Elm St., Vernon, CT 06066.
Published in Journal Inquirer on June 5, 2019