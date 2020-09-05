1/
Michael D. Norman
Michael D. Norman, 82, of Manchester, beloved husband for 59 years to Mary "Bonnie" (Marshall) Norman died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 of complications of COVID-19. Michael was born in Hartford on Jan. 22, 1938, to the late Ida Evelyn (Cohen) and Samuel Norman.

Graduating from UConn in 1960, he was an elementary school teacher in Manchester for more than 35 years. Michael was both president of the Manchester Education Association teachers union and Retired Teachers of CT (ARTC). He enjoyed reading, ballroom dancing, talking politics, and spending time with his grandchildren, especially taking them to the Nutmeg Theatre at Storrs.

He was predeceased by his grandson, Benjamin Norman, and his sister-in-law, Kathryn Ross Koboski. Along with his loving wife, Bonnie, left to cherish his memory are his sons, Sam (Teri Burnett) and Lawrence Norman; beloved grandchildren, Becca and Dan Norman; his brother, Paul (Arlene) Norman; nephews, David (Joann), Thomas (MaryBeth) Norman, Stephen Ross; and niece, Emily Bernard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to Foodshare CT

site.foodshare.org

or the Benjamin Norman Memorial Scholarship with the Coventry Scholarship Foundation at Coventry High School, 78 Ripley Hill Road Coventry, CT 06238.

A funeral service will be live-streamed from the funeral home website on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Beth Sholom Memorial Park 222 Autumn St., Manchester, 06040.

To watch the live-streamed service, sign the guestbook, or share photos, please visit

www.manchesterfh.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
1 entry
September 5, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Manchester Funeral Home
