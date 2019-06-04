Michael Daniel Hysler, 68, of West Suffield, passed away peacefully June 1, 2019.
Born Oct. 10, 1950, in The Bronx borough of New York City, New York, son of the late John and Edith Hysler, he graduated from North Port High School and lived in West Suffield. Michael was a U.S. Navy veteran and was employed with Konica Minolta for over 25 years. He also owned and operated Mauri Therapeutic Massage LLC in Simsbury. Above all his lifelong passion was working as a dedicated martial artist and instructor. He also thoroughly enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and San Francisco 49ers.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Tracy Hespelt and her husband, Robert, of West Suffield; and three grandchildren, Megan Elise Hysler, Erin Margaret Hespelt, and Ailison Janice Hespelt; one sister, Evelyn Birrane; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Joanne (Mead) Hysler; a sister, Sheila Uriyini; and a brother, Kenneth Hysler. Michael also leaves behind his companion, Linda Asmar of Bloomfield, and her loving children and grandchildren.
The memorial service will be at The Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, Wednesday, June 5, at 7 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Hartford Hospital Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center
