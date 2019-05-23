Michael E. Dunay Jr., 68, of Stafford Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
He was born in Stafford Springs, son of the late Michael E. Sr. and Patricia (Hanley) Dunay. Mike worked as a computer programmer at Computer Sciences Corporation. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and Giants and enjoyed haying on the family farm.
Mike is survived by his two children, Heather Knowlton and her husband, Stewart, and Matthew Dunay; grandson, Cylus Dunay; six siblings, Barbara Consolini and her husband, Jerry, Patricia Ducharme and her husband, Bill, Ann Satkowski, Margaret DeCicco and her husband, Peter, Judith Zelz and her husband, John, and Tim Dunay and his wife, Yvonna; and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
For online condolences or directions, please visit www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 23 to May 27, 2019