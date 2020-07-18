Michael E. Marquis, 51, of Ellington, died peacefully at home after a longtime illness on May 9, 2020.



He was born in Norwich in 1969. He was raised in Ellington and was a graduate of Ellington High School, the Class of 1987.



Michael had a beautiful voice and had a love for music. During his high school years in chorus and chorale, he won several awards for his singing. He was selected to participate in the American Choral Directors Honors Choir in Boston and the Connecticut All-State High School Festival in 1986. He also received the National School Choral Award in 1987.



After high school, he worked at several restaurants and J.C. Penny's. Michael loved his family and enjoyed all of the family trips all over the U.S. and Canada. He was an avid fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, and WWE. Michael was an active member of St. Luke Church. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for almost 15 years. Michael was a Grand Knight for two yeas, a member of 4th Degree and District Warden.



Michael was the son of the late Lorn Marquis, and is survived by his mother, Gemma (Moreau) Marquis, sister Paula Marquis, and the apple of his eye, his peanut Hailey Marquis. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends throughout the U.S. and Canada. He will be greatly missed!



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Rockville Council Knights of Columbus or EWTN. (the Eternal Word Television Network.)



A Celebration of Life Mass for Michael will be announced at a later date.









