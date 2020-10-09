1/1
Michael F. Matyskiela
Michael F. Matyskiela, 65, passed away after a very brief illness on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Dexter Health Center.

Born in Springfield, son of Henry and the late Phyllis (Dickinson) Matyskiela, he grew up in Enfield and Windsor, moving to Carmel, Maine, when he was 22. Mike enjoyed learning about science and anything that moved fast. He was kind and loved to laugh. He earned many, many medals from Special Olympics, especially in the wheelchair racing categories.

He is survived by his father, Henry Matyskiela; sister Dianne Cronkite and nephew TJ, all of Carmel. He also leaves aunts and cousins who remember him with great fondness. He was predeceased by his mother, Phyllis (Dickinson) Matyskiela.

The family would like to thank the employees of Dexter Health Care and MERT Enterprises for their excellent care of Mike.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Special Olympics.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2020.
