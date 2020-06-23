Michael Fauteux, 55, beloved son of Renald Fauteux and the late Marjolaine (Desrosiers) Fauteux passed away on Thursday, June 18.He is survived by his four siblings and their husbands, Linda and Danny Cournoyer, Sonia and Brett Johnson, Maryse and John Kettle, and Martial Fauteux. He leaves behind his life partner, Valarie Gaines Colby. He also leaves behind his two loving daughters, Rachel Fauteux, and Renee and Matt Noble; their mother, Michele Fauteux; and his granddaughter, Raelyn Fauteux. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Neil was known for many things. He was an artist with his drywall and taping skills. He was a fisherman. He enjoyed cooking, collecting containers, and tag sales. He will always be remembered for his quick, witty sense of humor and ability to make you laugh.Due to recent circumstances, memorial services will be postponed and to be announced at a later date.Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is assisting with his arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for the family go to