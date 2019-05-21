Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Filosa. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patrick Church 64 Pearl St. Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Filosa, 85, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer.



He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Ernesto and Lena (Verdone) Filosa. On May 17, 2019, Michael celebrated 65 years of marriage to his loving wife, Barbara (Bertsch) Filosa. Michael proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was self-employed for some time doing masonry work and also worked for the Brick Layers Union IUBAC Local 1. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church in Enfield, and a member of the Elks. Michael was an avid member of the Mount Carmel Society for many years. Michael was also a member of the American Legion, and enjoyed family gatherings. He was a great cook and made his own wine that many of his friends and family enjoyed. His family will especially miss his pizza and macaroni aioli. Michael will be remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



In addition to his beloved wife, Barbara, Michael is survived by a daughter, Maryann Nielsen and her husband, Bruce, of Broad Brook; a son-in-law, Tim Ryan of Ellington; four grandchildren, Nicholas Colarusso and his wife, Kelli, of Concord, New Hampshire, Dominic Colarusso and his fiancée, Amanda, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, Michael Ryan and his wife, Kathy, and their son, Elliot, of Enfield, and Kevin Ryan and his wife, Cassandra, of California; two step-granddaughters, Kristen and Megan Nielsen and their families; and many nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Ryan; and two sisters, Clementina Celli and Cecilia Merrow.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford.



Donations in memory of Michael may be made to Mount Carmel Society, 93 Park Ave., Enfield, CT 06082, to the John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center, 100 Haynes St., Manchester, CT 06040, or to ECHN Hospice, 71 Haynes St., Manchester, CT 06040.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Reale and the nursing staff, especially Lenore, for their care and compassion.



To leave online condolences please visit



www.leetestevens.com



Forever in our hearts, rest in peace.







Michael Filosa, 85, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer.He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Ernesto and Lena (Verdone) Filosa. On May 17, 2019, Michael celebrated 65 years of marriage to his loving wife, Barbara (Bertsch) Filosa. Michael proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was self-employed for some time doing masonry work and also worked for the Brick Layers Union IUBAC Local 1. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church in Enfield, and a member of the Elks. Michael was an avid member of the Mount Carmel Society for many years. Michael was also a member of the American Legion, and enjoyed family gatherings. He was a great cook and made his own wine that many of his friends and family enjoyed. His family will especially miss his pizza and macaroni aioli. Michael will be remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.In addition to his beloved wife, Barbara, Michael is survived by a daughter, Maryann Nielsen and her husband, Bruce, of Broad Brook; a son-in-law, Tim Ryan of Ellington; four grandchildren, Nicholas Colarusso and his wife, Kelli, of Concord, New Hampshire, Dominic Colarusso and his fiancée, Amanda, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, Michael Ryan and his wife, Kathy, and their son, Elliot, of Enfield, and Kevin Ryan and his wife, Cassandra, of California; two step-granddaughters, Kristen and Megan Nielsen and their families; and many nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Ryan; and two sisters, Clementina Celli and Cecilia Merrow.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford.Donations in memory of Michael may be made to Mount Carmel Society, 93 Park Ave., Enfield, CT 06082, to the John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center, 100 Haynes St., Manchester, CT 06040, or to ECHN Hospice, 71 Haynes St., Manchester, CT 06040.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Reale and the nursing staff, especially Lenore, for their care and compassion.To leave online condolences please visitForever in our hearts, rest in peace. Published in Journal Inquirer from May 21 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close