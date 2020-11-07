Michael G. Morello, Sr. of Windsor Locks, an energetic 96-year-old, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Mike was born in Hartford on Feb. 20, 1924, the son of the late Prospero and Jenny Morello. A World War II veteran, he served honorably in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the D-Day campaign. An electrician by trade, he retired from Combustion Engineering in Windsor after 30 years. Married Sept. 19, 1953, to the late Barbara (Slocomb) Morello, they lived in Windsor Locks and were members of St. Mary Parish. Mike loved family get-togethers and was an avid reader, do-it-yourselfer and cook. He was always there for his family and the first person to lend a helping hand.
Mike is survived by his three sons, Michael G. Morello Jr. of Windsor Locks, Timothy P. Morello and his wife, Nancy, of Somers and William B. Morello and his wife, Viennie, of Windsor Locks; his grandson Anthony Morello of Warren, Vermont; and his nieces Janice Morello, Joyce Bertholf, Nancy Famiglietti and Gina Fusco. He was predeceased by his sister, Angeline Zima, and his brothers, Leonard Morello and Nick Morello.
Services will be held privately for the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Mike's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TX 38105.
Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit
www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com