1/1
Michael G. Morello Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael G. Morello, Sr. of Windsor Locks, an energetic 96-year-old, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Mike was born in Hartford on Feb. 20, 1924, the son of the late Prospero and Jenny Morello. A World War II veteran, he served honorably in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the D-Day campaign. An electrician by trade, he retired from Combustion Engineering in Windsor after 30 years. Married Sept. 19, 1953, to the late Barbara (Slocomb) Morello, they lived in Windsor Locks and were members of St. Mary Parish. Mike loved family get-togethers and was an avid reader, do-it-yourselfer and cook. He was always there for his family and the first person to lend a helping hand.

Mike is survived by his three sons, Michael G. Morello Jr. of Windsor Locks, Timothy P. Morello and his wife, Nancy, of Somers and William B. Morello and his wife, Viennie, of Windsor Locks; his grandson Anthony Morello of Warren, Vermont; and his nieces Janice Morello, Joyce Bertholf, Nancy Famiglietti and Gina Fusco. He was predeceased by his sister, Angeline Zima, and his brothers, Leonard Morello and Nick Morello.

Services will be held privately for the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made in Mike's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TX 38105.

Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.windsorlocks

funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved