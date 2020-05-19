Michael "Mike" Giuca
Michael "Mike" Giuca, 65, lifelong resident of East Windsor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from complications due to the COVID-19 virus.

He was born in Hartford to the late Vincent and Louise ( Ponton) Giuca Sr. Mike loved his fishing and motorcycles, especially his Ducati. He had a kind soul and was free-spirited with a mouth that never stopped. Everyone loved him.

He is survived by his nephews, Thomas Henderson Jr. of Ellington, Anthony and Jillian Giuca, and their sons, Gavin and Logan, of Stafford; his sister-in-law, Nancy Giuca; his niece, Lisa and Jon Hansen, and their daughters, Julia, Elizabeth, and Lillian, of Stafford; his great-niece, Danielle and Carl Taylor, and their daughter, Skylar. Besides his parents, Mike is predeceased by his sister, Maxine Case; his brother, Vincent Giuca Jr.; his niece, Tammy Henderson; and nephew, Joseph Michael Giuca.

Burial services will be private and a celebration of Mike's life will be held after the restrictions of COVID-19 virus are lifted.

For online condolences, please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 19 to May 23, 2020.
