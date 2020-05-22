Michael Guy Panciera, 65, of Manchester, succumbed to a terminal illness on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, while in the comfort and prayers of his family.Michael is survived by his wife, Joanne M. Panciera; daughter, Jennifer Panciera; son, Michael (Katy) Panciera; sister, Kathleen Perry; brother-in-law, Paul Cipriani; two grandchildren, Luke and Max; and loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Guido "Guy" and Harriet Panciera; as well as sister, Janet Cipriani; and nephew, Jeffrey Cipriani.Michael was employed with Travelers for many years, and took an early retirement to enjoy life. Michael loved watching sports, especially his favorite team, the New York Yankees. He appreciated time spent vacationing with his wife, but most of all, he adored spending time with his entire family. Michael was an amazing man who lived for his children; he will always be our superhero.Private services will be held at John F. Tierney Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers or for those desiring memorial contributions, please make donations to the Manchester Little League, 80 Constance Drive, Manchester, CT 06042.For online condolences please visit