Michael H. Pasqualini, 61, of East Hartford died unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home.He was born in Manchester the son of the late Henry O. Pasqualini and Helen (Joanides) Pasqualini of Speonk, New York. Michael was a longtime resident of East Hartford and had been self-employed.Besides his mother Helen, he is survived by his brother, Mark Pasqualini of South Windsor, and his sister, Susan Pasqualini of East Hartford. Michael was also predeceased by his brother, David H. Pasqualini.Funeral services will be held at a time to be announced in New York.