On Feb. 26, 2020, Michael Hardick, aged 38, died way too soon from an aneurysm.



He leaves his fiancé, Veronica Downey of Mansfield; his mother, Debra Hardick of South Carolina; his uncle, Guy Rochford of Warren, Massachusetts; his aunts, Barbara Sergienko of Enfield, and Kathy Connors of Lancaster, New Hampshire; and his cousins, Amy Imbriaco, Beth Paiva, Mark Tripp, and David Tripp. He also leaves his beloved German shepherd, Dorr. Michael's big heart and generous spirit will be remembered and missed.



His family will hold a gathering for friends to honor his memory on March 5, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Willington Hill Fire Department, 24 Old Farms Road, Willington.



In lieu of flowers, since Michael was a passionate proponent of motorcycles, especially 3 wheelers, and a big supporter of the New England Motorcycle Museum in Rockville, donations to the museum in his name would honor him.



