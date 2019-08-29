Michael Hatt, 68, of New London, passed away at Hartford Hospital Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.



Michael was born in Biddeford, Maine, to Theresa and Chester Hatt. He grew up in Meriden and served with the Marines during the Vietnam War. He was part of the Hartford Crisis Team and worked as a social worker for the State of Connecticut before retiring. In recent years, he lived at St. Francis House in New London where he was known for Witnessing for Peace with Cal.



He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Hatt and Alison (Nathan) Joslin; his loving ex-wife, Catherine Hatt; his four siblings, Barbara (Charles) Dziedzic, Daniel (Lou) Hatt, Cindy (Bruce) Sturgis, Thomas (Karin) Hatt; and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held Sept. 1, at St. James Episcopal Church in New London at 1 p.m. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Francis House, 30 Broad St., New London, CT 06320.



