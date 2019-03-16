Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. Hriczko. View Sign





He was born on Jan. 30, 1955, son of the late Joseph and Doris (Comstock) Hriczko. Michael grew up in Suffield, attended Suffield Schools, graduating in 1973, then attended Mitchell College. He was employed by Windsor Manufacturing Division of Barns Group which he loved, proudly giving his loyalty and dedication for over 30 years. If you knew Mike, you knew about his unrestrained and lethal sense of humor. He was known to have caused a few business meetings to erupt into laughter from his impeccable delivery of witty one-liners when he raised his hand and was called upon. And there were the hilarious announcements he would send out over the public address system, if he got the chance. It made him happy to make people laugh. Mike had an astounding memory and loved all things sports, particularly baseball. Players, games, dates, stats - it was all filed away in his memory, along with classic old television, movie and music lore. He will be missed deeply.



Michael is survived by his son James Hriczko and his wife, Kathleen of Bartett, Texas; his grandson, Phillip; a brother, William Hriczko and family of Vermont; and his beloved rescue cat, Spencer.



Sincere thanks to all his caregivers throughout his illness, Pat Beeman and staff of Suffield Community Aid for all their support; and special thanks to Robin Hinckley for being his final, most gentle friend.



Funeral services will be at Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, on Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private in St. John Cemetery, Stratford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St. Suffield, 06078; or an animal rescue of your choice.



For online condolences, please visit



www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com



