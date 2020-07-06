Michael J. Malerba, 67, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Hartford Hospital after suffering over a long period of time with multiple illnesses.Mike is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Dorothy (Dante) Malerba. He was born the son of John and Irene (Cardone) Malerba and had been a lifelong Manchester resident. He worked in medical administration and his last position was the CIO/VP for the Sisters of Providence Health System at Mercy Hospital. Mike was a member of UNICO, Mended Hearts Chapter 9, and CRT/RSVP Reads program at Highland Park School. He was an avid history buff, a collector of guns and swords and the proud owner of a 1931 Model "A." His love of golf led him to develop and patent the GROOVEEZ wedge.Besides his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by his son, Steven Dante of East Hartford; his sister, Patricia Berdnick; his aunt, Fran Lupacchino; brother-in-law, James Dante; many cousins; and one nephew. Mike was also predeceased by his mother-in-law, Ethelyn Sands.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.Memorial contributions may be made to the First Tee of Connecticut, Executive Director Mark Moriarty, 55 Golf Club Road, Cromwell, CT 06416.For online condolences please visit