1/1
Michael J. Malerba
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Malerba, 67, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Hartford Hospital after suffering over a long period of time with multiple illnesses.

Mike is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Dorothy (Dante) Malerba. He was born the son of John and Irene (Cardone) Malerba and had been a lifelong Manchester resident. He worked in medical administration and his last position was the CIO/VP for the Sisters of Providence Health System at Mercy Hospital. Mike was a member of UNICO, Mended Hearts Chapter 9, and CRT/RSVP Reads program at Highland Park School. He was an avid history buff, a collector of guns and swords and the proud owner of a 1931 Model "A." His love of golf led him to develop and patent the GROOVEEZ wedge.

Besides his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by his son, Steven Dante of East Hartford; his sister, Patricia Berdnick; his aunt, Fran Lupacchino; brother-in-law, James Dante; many cousins; and one nephew. Mike was also predeceased by his mother-in-law, Ethelyn Sands.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Tee of Connecticut, Executive Director Mark Moriarty, 55 Golf Club Road, Cromwell, CT 06416.

For online condolences please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 6, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 5, 2020
I enjoyed working with Mike and Dorothy over the last few years in the READs program at Highland Park School. I will miss Mike. So sorry for your loss, Dorothy.
Bill Davitt
July 5, 2020
Mike, my "go to person" when I needed help in making a decision. What will I do without you! May you rest in peace, suffer no more and may perpetual light shine upon you.
mary ann kelly - Cousin
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved