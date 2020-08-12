On Aug. 9, 2020, Michael John Bombara, PhD, 64, of South Windsor, died peacefully at home, after a courageous 20-month battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his loving wife and children.Born Oct. 20, 1955, in Hartford, to John P. and Mary (Walentokonis) Bombara, both deceased, Michael graduated from South Catholic High School in 1973 and the University of Connecticut in 1977, where he majored in Family Studies. Later, Michael obtained a master's in Guidance Counseling from Central Connecticut State University, a master's in Administration from the University of Connecticut, and a PhD in Educational Psychology from the University of Connecticut. For 40 years, Michael served students as a Guidance Counselor first for RHAM Middle School for 18 years, with eight of those years as half-time Assistant Principal, and later as a School Counselor at South Windsor High School for 21 years.In addition to his professional service, Michael recognized the importance of serving his community and volunteered as a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 390 for 15 years. Michael himself was an Eagle Scout and mentored many on their path to Eagle Scout, as well as being recognized for his service by the Hockanum River District. Working with other South Windsor youth as one of the S.A.D.D. advisors, Michael was recognized twice by the Eastern Region of Connecticut Youth Services Association. Those who knew Michael knew him as a kind, loving, generous and very giving man. One of his last service ventures was leading a team of 110 on a fundraising walk raising thousands for pancreatic cancer research. As a young man Michael enjoyed serving as a lifeguard for the city of Hartford for 17 years. Michael was an avid swimmer, hiker, biker, and runner, and on Thanksgiving could be found running the Manchester Road Race with his family cheering him on. He loved his dogs, national parks, Ansel Adams photography, American history, and James Taylor. He loved watching UConn sports and the New York Yankees, but his love for family and will to live was stronger.He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Ruth (Senger) Bombara; his children, Christopher Bombara and Aimee Bombara of South Windsor; a brother, Edward Bombara of South Windsor; his beloved cousin, Janice (Bombara) Rimiller of Unionville; his mother-in-law, Marilyn Senger of South Windsor; his brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Jenifer Gossett of New Hartford; his niece, Allison and Jermaine Hastings of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; his nephew, Geoffrey Gossett of Ridgewood, New Jersey; and great-niece and -nephew, Natalie and Julian Hastings.Michael's family is deeply grateful to the unyielding support of friends and family, Troop 390 and the SWHS and RHAM staffs during his valiant fight, and for the faithful service of Hartford HealthCare.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, Hartford Hospital, Department of Philanthropy, 80 Seymour St., P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT, 06102 or the Lusgarten Foundation, 415 Crossway Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY, 11797.A time of visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor.Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. with a limited number of attendees. For those that choose or cannot attend, the funeral service will be streamed live using the following linkBurial will follow in Center Cemetery, South Windsor.To leave an online condolence or to watch the service live, please visitMore than anything, in Michael's honor, "Don't be sad cause your sun is down, the night doesn't need your sorrow. Don't be sad cause the light is gone, just keep your mind on tomorrow." (James Taylor)