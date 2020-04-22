Michael John "Moose" Margelony passed away suddenly in Rockville, on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Michael was born to John Margelony and Deborah (Luce) Margelony in Rockville, on July 9, 1966. Raised in Tolland, he worked for many years at A-1 Glass before joining the local 91 Elevator Union. He met the love of his life, Enid, and they were married in 1989. They would have celebrated 31 years this month. Moose had a larger than life personality and loved his family and friends with his whole heart. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and his friends that he considered extended family. He could most often be found enjoying a Nascar race with a can of Coors Light. He will be fondly remembered by all that knew him for his great big bear hugs.
Michael is lovingly remembered by his wife, Enid (Ouellette) Margelony of Vernon; daughter, Nichole and Gregory Norman; son, Andrew and Leah Margelony; parents, John and Deborah Margelony; brother, Robert and Nancy Margelony; brother, Cristopher and Jessica Margelony; sister, Kari and Ivan Figueroa; brother, Craig Margelony; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Dale Jr. Foundation.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Vernon emergency services for their prompt and excellent care.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020