Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael John "Moose" Margelony. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael John "Moose" Margelony passed away suddenly in Rockville, on Sunday, April 5, 2020.



Michael was born to John Margelony and Deborah (Luce) Margelony in Rockville, on July 9, 1966. Raised in Tolland, he worked for many years at A-1 Glass before joining the local 91 Elevator Union. He met the love of his life, Enid, and they were married in 1989. They would have celebrated 31 years this month. Moose had a larger than life personality and loved his family and friends with his whole heart. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and his friends that he considered extended family. He could most often be found enjoying a Nascar race with a can of Coors Light. He will be fondly remembered by all that knew him for his great big bear hugs.



Michael is lovingly remembered by his wife, Enid (Ouellette) Margelony of Vernon; daughter, Nichole and Gregory Norman; son, Andrew and Leah Margelony; parents, John and Deborah Margelony; brother, Robert and Nancy Margelony; brother, Cristopher and Jessica Margelony; sister, Kari and Ivan Figueroa; brother, Craig Margelony; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Dale Jr. Foundation.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Vernon emergency services for their prompt and excellent care.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close