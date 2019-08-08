Michael Joseph Neault died unexpectedly at home Aug. 4 2019, in Vernon at the age of 42.
He is survived by his father, Richard Neault of Vernon; and his brother, Paul, his wife, Jackie, their two daughters, Kathryn and Faith; and his brother, Glenn, his two sons, Jacob and Robbie. He is preceded by his mother, Nancy of Vernon. He is also survived by a large extended family.
Mike was born March 20, 1977, in Vernon. He graduated from Rockville High School. He worked as a chef at Caseys Café in Ellington. He was an avid Red Sox, Celtics, and Bears fan. He enjoyed camping, pool, and golfing with friends and family. He excelled at most sports he attempted. He loved his cat, Sookie. Anybody who came in contact with Mike enjoyed his company and was sure to have a good time!
Relatives and friends may join the family Friday, August 9, between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard's Terrace, Rockville, with a reception to follow at TKB Club, 1 Vernon Ave. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike's life. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hole in Wall Gang or VCA charities.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2019